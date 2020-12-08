Governor Brian Kemp urged Georgians Tuesday to not let their guard down as he outlined what is coming in the form of vaccine dosages and how they will be distributed.
"The general public will note be able to be vaccinated for months...To keep Georgia open, to keep hardworking people employed, to keep food on the table for thousands please follow the guidance we’ve been preaching for months now," Kemp said. "These simple steps have been proven to work. No government mandate will get rid of this virus."
Kemp's speech came as the Food and Drug Administration stands poised to approve the first vaccine for COVID-19. The first vaccine will come from Pfizer, but will require special cold storage. It will also be in short supply initially making the state prioritize who will get the vaccine, which is currently set to follow ACIP, a CDC advisory group, practices. This will target the initial doses to first responders and those in the most vulnerable populations.
"(The initial doses) will go immediately to the health care providers working largely through the hospital system as well as our public health system and long-term care facilities, both their staff as well as their residents," said Dr. Kathleen Toomey of the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Dr. Toomey said the state eventually expects to have a combination of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and that the state will have several hundred thousand doses initially, but more will be coming.
The vaccine has provided the biggest hope for the end to the pandemic to be in sight. But, Governor Kemp reiterated don't let up on all safety protocols.
"This long nationwide nightmare will end," Kemp said. "The vaccine is on its way. Therapeutics as we know are getting more plentiful by the day and I'm asking everyone to continue to hunker down and do a few simple things for the next few months: wear your mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and continue to follow the public health guidance."
