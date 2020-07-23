ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Fulton County Superior Court ordered Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to mediation over a lawsuit about Atlanta's mask mandate.
The judicial order released late Thursday afternoon ordered the two sides to mediation before a scheduled hearing next Tuesday, July 28. According to the order, the court ordered both sides to attend mediation with Chief Judge Cynthia D. Wright.
The move from the Fulton County Court came shortly after Mayor Bottoms revealed the simmering feud between her and Kemp over the mask mandate may be starting to ease after she reached out to the governor.
In a Thursday press conference, Bottoms said the two had a productive conversation as they try to iron out their differences.
"As of now, it’s still scheduled. I did reach out to the governor office because we have talked at each other through television and other outlets. Still believes the city is on solid ground and the Georgia Municipal Association," Bottoms said. "I’m an attorney and used to be a judge and whenever parties are in conflict, it’s always better for them to talk and come to a resolution before putting it in the hands of someone else. It’s not my goal to use the resources of the city of Atlanta to fight a lengthy lawsuit."
Bottoms continued, saying she thinks it's always best for cities and states to get along because it benefits the communities by not wasting resources fighting each other. Mayor Bottoms said she and the governor agree that masks save lives and discussed the advisory guidelines for both the city and the state.
"We will see if we can work out some terms that we can share publicly so this won't play out in court," Bottoms said.
However, she also reiterated she's not afraid to take her case to court saying she believes the city is on firm legal ground and as of now, the case is still scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.
Her discussion Thursday came hours after she made a similar case on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
“I am personally being sued by the Governor but ironically just before joining you, I had a very good conversation with the Governor so we discussed where we disagree and hopefully we can figure out a way to agree to disagree without having to play this out in court," Bottoms told Fallon. "At the end of the day, we want the same thing, we want people to be safe, we want to stop the spread of COVID-19 and certainly doesn’t help when we’re having to fight."
The lawsuit had been scheduled to go to court last Tuesday. However, two judges had to recuse themselves from the case causing a delay. Wednesday, a court date of next Tuesday, July 28, was set for Kemp v. Bottoms.
