DALTON Ga. (CBS46) -- Gov. Brian Kemp continued his statewide fly-around tour promoting the use of face masks Thursday, this time with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams at his side.
Kemp stood by his decision not to require Georgians to wear masks. He and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state's public health director, said they prefer encouraging the use of masks and creating an environment where mask-wearing is the norm.
“What we should do is take individual responsibility and wear the mask if you’re out in public,” Kemp said.
Adams applauded the efforts of Georgia leaders and encouraged Georgians to follow their lead.
“Maintain a safe distance from others whenever possible," said Adams, "and when it’s not possible, please wear a face covering.”
Earlier this week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson issued an executive order mandating the use of masks in commercial establishments in his city.
Under the governor's emergency declaration, Kemp has the authority to block Johnson's order. Kemp's order says local governments cannot impose rules regarding public health during the pandemic that are more restrictive or less restrictive than the governor's.
However, Kemp indicated he’s not interested in blocking Johnson's mask mandate, saying there's no time for "pandemic politics."
"We really have not got time to deal with politics right now," Kemp said. "We are working on saving the lives and the livelihoods of all of our citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.