COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monday night, Kennesaw City Council voted to replace the confederate flag in Commemorative Park with Georgia’s first flag.
The motion to adopt the resolution happened after a heated hours-long public comment portion of the council meeting.
While most people who spoke were in favor of permanently removing the confederate flag, which had been gone since someone stole it before recent protests, others wanted the city to put it back up in the park.
The discussion over confederate symbols is heating up amid national unrest. NASCAR recently announced that confederate flags would be banned from its races.
This week a judge ordered the removal of Decatur’s confederate monument and in Rome, Georgia, sparking a renewed discussion over what to do with its confederate symbol.
