ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Cobb County police have arrested a 24-year-old Kennesaw man in connection to a hit-and-run incident on Christmas Eve.
According to police, 67-year-old Arturo Vela Mantilla was riding his bicycle on Barrett Parkway along Crater Lake Drive when he was struck by a silver 2006 Honda Civic. Mantilla, whose bicycle was equipped with a headlight and taillight, was ejected upon impact. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Meanwhile, police say the driver of the Honda Civic fled the scene and failed to render aid.
A witness provided police with information about the vehicle, which later led to the arrest of 24-year-old Elmer Josue Santizo-Gomez. Police located Santizo-Gomez at his home and he was charged with Improper Passing of Bicyclist, DUI, Hit-and-Run and Vehicular Homicidei in the First Degree.
This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.
