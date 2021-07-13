KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A monument honoring Union soldiers was partially burned and vandalized last week.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park's superintendent says it took several hours over the weekend for staff to clean up the vandalism at the monument and several graves.
They believe someone did the damage to the park's largest monument sometime Thursday into Friday.
A section of it was burned and someone carved an obscene image into its side. "Not only did it sadden me but it also surprised me because it's been a very long time since something like this has happened," said Park Superintendent, Patrick Gamman.
Gamman says the monument honors union soldiers from Illinois who died there in battle.
"They picked up little flags that people had put on different monuments and they put them on a tombstone. They burned these miniature flags," said Gammon.
The fires left behind burn marks on tombstones. The markers and monuments commemorate the historic battle of Kennesaw Mountain over 150 years ago.
"I hate to see that happen in this area. Whether you agree with the monuments or not, I hate to see them defaced," said park-goer, Sherry Corey. "I think it's unpatriotic."
Another person taking a hike at the park Tuesday, Jeff Laird, seemed to agree. "There are ways that people want to react to things that are going on in the world today, there are better ways to do it. I wish that people would be a little bit more respectful."
Gammon says the monument was cleaned by the end of the weekend and park staff filed a report with law enforcement. "We don't want that sort of thing and I'd really ask if anyone is thinking about just goofin off here and doing something that harms the park, please don't. Think twice about what you're doing."
Anyone with information should contact the National Park Service: 888-653-0009
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.