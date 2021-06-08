KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) – The Kennesaw Police Department is thanking one if its officers for rescuing a kitten that was stuck under a car.
“Subaru” had crawled into the engine bay of a car parked at Depot Park and needed help getting out. Officer Maloney jumped in to help.
If you’re interested in giving Subaru a forever home, call Cobb County Animal Control at 770-499-4136.
