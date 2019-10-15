KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) – Starting next month it will cost you a few more bucks to visit one local park.
Effective November 13, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will start charging a $5 daily entrance fee. Park officials say the new entrance fee program will support safety, maintenance and visitor enjoyment throughout the park.
The park is offering daily passes as well as annual passes for several groups:
- Daily pass: $5
- Annual pass: $40
- America the Beautiful (Inter-agency) pass: $80
- Senior pass (for individuals over the age of 62): $80
- Military pass: free for active duty
- Access pass (disability): free with verification
Payment will be accepted online or in-person at the visitor center. The park will accept payment via credit and debit card only. Park officials want to remind visitors that the fee is for entrance to the park only and does not guarantee parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.