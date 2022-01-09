KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kennesaw police are investigating a traffic fatality along Cobb Parkway.
It happened on Saturday, Jan. 8. Police say a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle just south of Mack Dobbs Road.
Details are limited at this time. The drivers involved remained on scene and no charges have been filed in connection to the incident.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.