KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kennesaw police are investigating a traffic fatality along Cobb Parkway.
 
It happened on Saturday, Jan. 8. Police say a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle just south of Mack Dobbs Road. 
 
Details are limited at this time. The drivers involved remained on scene and no charges have been filed in connection to the incident. 
 
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505. 
 

