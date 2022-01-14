ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Kennesaw State Alumnus is impacting the next generation with her health and fitness children's book, Roses are red.
Tamasha Bolden, 31, graduated from KSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Science in Exercise Physiology in 2012 after playing 4 years on the Women's Basketball Team.
Once a Physical Education teacher and basketball coach, she is now engaged in her career as an Assistant Athletic Director at Florida National University.
Being that Bolden has a heart for children, she decided to combine her love for education with her passion for health and fitness by creating an adventurous, yet educational way for kids to love exercise.
The book features a young girl named Rose who believes in health and nutrition, exercise and helping kids in her community.
Throughout the book, Rose goes on an adventure where she has to 'escape horrendous villains'.
Roses are red comes with a coloring book, fitness journal filled with daily affirmations and a QR code for fitness exercises.
To purchase, click here.
