ATLANTA (CBS46) — Kennesaw State University has announced that the women's basketball game between KSU and Samford on Dec. 29 has been canceled.
COVID-19 issues within the program is responsible for the cancelation, according to the press release. The release did not specify if team members or staff have tested positive.
🚨 BREAKING: The Owls' meeting with the Samford Bulldogs this Wednesday has been canceled. 📰: https://t.co/9aCQAhXeoL pic.twitter.com/jATIDLSDMz— Kennesaw State WBB (@KSUOwlsWBB) December 27, 2021
Georgia Tech announced it is postponing the men's basketball game on Wednesday against Syracuse. They are currently scheduled to play Louisville on New Year's Day.
The latest COVID-19 surge is wreaking havoc on college sports. More than 120 men's and women's basketball games have been canceled by the coronavirus, according to SportsIllustrated.com.
