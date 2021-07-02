KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Kennesaw State University community is mourning the devastating loss of a rising sophomore student athlete who was shot to death in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida Thursday.
Police say 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy was found shot to death inside his car after crashing over an embankment overnight Wednesday. A 19-year-old passenger was also shot and taken to the hospital for surgery. Police say someone fired more than 50 bullets at Clardy’s car.
Carlos Allen, Jr. says Ladarious who friends called 'LD' or number '2' (representing his high school jersey number) was more than a friend or teammate . He was like a brother
“Everywhere you seen me you seen him and vice versa,” Allen Jr, told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “I just loved him like my blood brother and I miss him,” Allen continued.
In Florida, a visibly upset Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons called on someone to step forward with information about the vicious murder.
“This was an intentional act,” Simmons said in a press conference Thursday. “Someone fired over 50 rounds into the car, most of them into the car door. The driver's door,” he added, noting that Clardy was driving the car.
Simmons called for an end to the senseless shootings.
“This is not just a statistic,” Simmons said. “This is a son. This is a friend. This is a teammate and enough is enough. We cannot just sit here and keep saying ‘oh another senseless act of violence.’ We want to know what you know. There are enough people in this town that know what happened,” he exclaimed.
Allen said he’d just talked to Ladarius before the standout athlete drove home to Florida for the Independence Day Weekend. They’d both attended a KSU football team dinner and usual greeting to beside before they departed.
“He was just going home to enjoy the fourth of July weekend with his family and everything. That’s the only thing I just told him ‘be safe. Be safe and call me.’”
But Clardy would never call back. He was killed a few hours later.
“He had no disagreements with nobody on the team. He came to work every day. He was a leader every day,” Allen said, adding that Clardy who was a back-up quarterback was hoping to compete to be a starting quarterback this fall.
“This was our year to show everybody what we could do, so for this to happen out of the blue this hurt me bad,” Allen said.
KSU Football Coach Brian Bohannon wrote in a statement, "We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy. Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius' family at this difficult time."
Clardy’s family and community who are reeling with grief and anger are seeking answers.
“This case cannot go unsolved,” Simmons said. “There is a family that is grieving. There is a community that is grieving. There are individuals in this sheriff's office that are grieving. This is our child in Escambia County.”
Some students are planning a candlelight vigil and balloon release at Kennesaw State University Monday at 8pm.
University officials are offering grief counseling to students.
