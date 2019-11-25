KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46 )-- Twenty-year-old Kamiyah Street has made a name for herself on the basketball court but now she’s making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
The star point guard for the Kennesaw State University women’s basketball team is now charged with murder.
“It’s really just a shock factor because you don’t think nothing like that would hit close to home, especially where we go to school at,” said student Jamarcus McKibben.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said Street admitted to being involved in the killing of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, who was found shot in the groin area inside a parking deck in July.
“We miss him dearly,” said Christian Etienne, Nashiem’s father. “We think about him every day.”
Hubbard-Etienne’s father said he was told of Street’s alleged involvement shortly after the crime.
“And the fact to think that she went on about her life with no care about what she had instigated…it tells me that she’s someone without soul, without any remorse whatsoever.”
Three other people -- Johneraton Blake Gilstrap aka “Greedy,” Tobias Raynard Wells aka “Peanut” and Cortez Devon Banks -- have been arrested in connection to Hubbard-Etienne’s murder. Dontacus Brantley, who also goes by both “Dontavious” and "Hot Pocket,” is still wanted by police.
“I want his picture plastered all over so we can get justice,” Christian Etienne told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Court documents reveal another potential victim. Count 10 of the indictment states that the group “did unlawfully commit an assault upon the person of Roland Pack, by shooting at, towards, and in his direction with a firearm…”
“What is the backstory to it? There’s so many different things being said but according to the police it was never meant for my son,” Christian Etienne said. “It was meant for the person he was with at the time.”
