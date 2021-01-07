Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed a woman who died in Wednesday's protests at the U.S. Capitol was a Kennesaw resident.
Rosanne Boyland, 34, died from a medical emergency during the protests. During a press conference on Thursday, Contee identified the deceased, which included a woman who was shot and killed by law enforcement and three others, including Boyland, who died from medical emergencies.
Boyland's immediate family provided a picture and said they're working to learn the details of her death.
"She was a wonderful sister, daughter, and aunt. Anyone who knew her knows how compassionate she was, she always put others before herself," said Boyland's brother-in-law, Justin Cave.
"As we watched these awful events unfold we hoped that Rosanne was not among the crowd. Tragically she was there and it cost her life. We have little information at this time and we are waiting with the rest of the world to uncover the specifics," he said.
"Our family is grieving on every level for our country, for all the families that have lost loved ones or suffered injuries, for our own loss," said Cave, who thanked people for their prayers and asked for privacy for the family.
"Rosanne was really passionate about her beliefs like a lot of people," said Cave. "I’ve never tried to be a political person but it’s my own personal belief that the president’s words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans last night and I believe that we should invoke the 25th amendment at this time."
