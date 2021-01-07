Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed a woman who died in Wednesday's protests at the U.S. Capitol was a Kennesaw resident.
Rosanne Boyland, 34 of Kennesaw died from a medical emergency during the protests. During a press conference on Thursday, Contee identified the deceased, which included a woman who was shot and killed by law enforcement and three others, including Boylan, who died from medical emergencies.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
