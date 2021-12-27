MARRIETTA, Ga. (CBS35) — A 53-year-old Kennesaw woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her vehicle around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 27, according to Marietta Police Department.
Police say she was driving east on North Marietta Parkway near the intersectin with Interstate 75 when she failed to stop at a red light and ran into a 2011 Nissan van.
Teena Zachary was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact STEP Officer B. Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.
