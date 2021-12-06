Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout at Santa Anita

(Gray News) - Medina Spirit, the racehorse who won this year’s Kentucky Derby, has died after suddenly collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita Park in California, according to multiple reports.
The news of the horse's death was confirmed to Horse Racing Nation by trainer Bob Baffert.
Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win in May was under review because betamethason was found in a post-race drug test. Baffert claims that it was not injected, but was an ingredient in an ointment that was being used for a skin condition.
Betamethason is illegal when found in the blood on race day because it is considered a possible performance-enhancer.
Bill Finley of the Thoroughbred Daily News say the apparent cause of death is a heart attack. A video shows the horse appearing to labor at the end of his workout.
The 3-year-old colt will undergo a full necropsy examination.
Medina Spirit had five wins in 10 career starts and earnings of $3,545,200, according to Equibase. The horse was owned by Amr Zedan, who competes as Zedan Racing Stables.
