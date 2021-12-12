BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (CBS46) -- Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Saturday afternoon on his administration’s response to Friday night's deadly quad-state tornado.
In his update, he graciously mentioned that President Joe Biden approved the emergency declaration the Governor requested earlier Saturday, which orders federal assistance to help with local response efforts.
Today, Kentucky is absolutely united. We are united with our people; united to find and rescue as many as possible; united to grieve; and united to be here for our families impacted – not just today, but in the years to come so that we can rebuild together.
The Governor also reminded Kentuckians of three tips for assisting impacted families:
- First, if they are in a community that has been hit hard by the storms, and they are safe and have power, stay off the roads. “Let our first responders get to everybody. Don’t go to these areas to see it. We need to make sure those who do this work can do it at the fastest possible speed,” the Governor said.
- Second, give blood. “We were already pretty short with COVID out there. We’re going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries,” the Governor said.
- The Governor added: “Third, we have set up a single fund connected with the state that people who want to help – in Kentucky and out of the state – can give to. It is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now live at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.”
The Governor immediately declared a state of emergency and activated over 180 Kentucky National Guard members as well as the Kentucky State Police.
The state also is using armories as places of refuge for Kentuckians in need of shelter.
State workers are on the ground to help clear roadways and debris.
There will be other updates given throughout the day Sunday. Stick with CBS46 as we will stream the latest to our social media platforms.
To read Saturday's earlier news release click here.
To donate to the Kentucky relief fund, click here.
