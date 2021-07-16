FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — One person is dead after a reported drowning at the Buford Dam on Lake Lanier, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that "Buford Dam Road is currently closed to eastbound traffic due to a drowning at the dam."
Around 4:30 p.m. Georgia Game wardens responded to West Bank Park on Lake Lanier after reports of a drowning in the area. The man was identified to be 55-year-old Jeffrey McElfresh of Louisville, Kentucky. Investigators say McElfresh was paddle boarding without a life jacket.
During the incident, McElfresh attempted to grab his pool noodle but was unable to, ultimately causing him to drown. Shortly after, he reappeared again but then went under a second time and never resurfaced, authorities say.
After further investigation, the Hall County Fire Service divers recovered his body.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
