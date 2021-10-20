ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, has been arrested for threatening Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero.
Amero dismissed a lawsuit alleging election fraud in Fulton County last week. Since then, he has received a "plethora" of calls in opposition to his ruling.
RELATED: Judge dismisses Fulton County ballet review case in Georgia
One of those calls was reportedly made by 42-year-old Kentucky resident Erin Northrup at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 13. During the call, the woman reportedly left a voicemail during which she allegedly threated Amero and his family.
Henry County Sheriff Scandrett says that the threats crossed the line and a warrant was issued on Oct. 15 under Terroristic Threats and Acts Subsection E which outlines threats against a judicial officer.
After confirming Northup’s identity, HCSO contacted the Louisville Police Department who subsequently arrested Northup at her residence on Oct. 15. She is currently awaiting extradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.