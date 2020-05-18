ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Celebrities from across the country are honoring 2020 graduates. Most recently, local Grammy nominated singer Keri Hilson.
The Decatur native knows that becoming a successful musician is a hard journey. So who better than to help inspire and motivate graduates than industry professionals that have overcome hardships of their own.
That’s why amid the Coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted traditional graduation ceremonies, some big name celebs are teaming up to celebrate students with virtual ceremonies.
“I just wanna say congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats. Don't let no Coronavirus or nothing take this special moment from you," said rapper Cardi B in a video.
Oprah Winfrey and other stars have already honored graduates over the weekend with performances and speeches.
Now Keri is also wishing 2020 graduates the best on their journey.
“I’m so proud of you. You made it through. This is a really crazy time and I am so sorry you didn’t get to walk this year on a once in a lifetime occasion, but know this, you’re a conqueror. You’re a warrior and everything you set your mind to, everything is going to happen for you,” said the singe in a special video message.
Keri wants to make sure local students are congratulated on this special occasion.
“Trust your intuition and follow your passion because nothing else matters. Live out your purpose. Right now. And be a human.”
Reminding them to stay the course and stay strong.
“So you have a unique purpose and I want you to follow that. Follow that with all of your heart and all of your courage, you’ll need that. I love you.”
With more than 2 million followers on social media, Keri knows her platform has influence. So, when Coronavirus first caused shutdowns in Atlanta, the songstress teamed up with local restaurants to help deliver food to frontline workers.
