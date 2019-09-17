DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Veterans Health administrator officials in Washington have placed its southeast regional director on immediate administrative leave.
The area's chief medical officer is also being reassigned pending a review of quality and safety issues in the Atlanta area. Seven other staffers are being moved out of patient care as well.
This shakeup follows a series of healthcare related issues involving VA patients in the Atlanta region. A number of those issues CBS46 has reported on in our Fighting For Our Vets segment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.