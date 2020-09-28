ATLANTA (CBS46) – Saturday marks just one month left until voters across Georgia, and the nation, head to the polls for the 2020 General Election. But before that day arrives, there are several things you need to know and one of the deadlines is coming fast.
First, if you plan to vote in the November 3 General Election, you must be registered by October 5th. That’s the deadline in Georgia to register to vote for the general election, including the presidency. But that’s just one of many dates to remember as the final days of campaign season tick away.
If you’re looking to request an absentee/mail-in ballot, there are several things you need to know ahead of time. The deadline to request an absentee/mail-in ballot is Monday, October 30th. But, you’ll need to get that turned around very fast if you plan on using the United States Postal Service to get the absentee ballot back. All absentee ballots must arrive at your count’s election office by 7pm on Election Day and the USPS it should be mailed no later than a week before.
(Note: A federal judge in Georgia recently ruled that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, absentee ballots can be counted as received up to three days after Election Day if they were postmarked by November 3rd, Election Day. However, that ruling is under appeal and may or may not be decided by Election Day. Until then, the original rules remain in place.)
What about not feeling comfortable putting your ballots in the mail? Many counties have taken care of that for you by installing multiple drop boxes where voters can return their absentee ballots.
Finally, if you don’t want to go through the absentee balloting process, you can also vote early when Early In-Person voting opens on Monday October 12th. Early in-person voting will run through October 30th and access to early in-person voting will be decided on a county-by-county basis.
Useful Links:
Advanced Voting Location Information - https://elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/advancedVotingInfo.do
Request an Absentee Ballot - https://securevotega.com/secureabsentee/
Find your County Election Offices - https://elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/countyelectionoffices.do
Key Dates for 2020 Election - https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/2020%20Revised%20Short%20Calendar.pdf
