ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss a recent increase in car thefts.
APD says they saw a 27% increase in stolen vehicle between Sept. 12 and 19 over the previous week and a 17% increase over this time last year.
Of the 79 vehicles reported stolen, 43 had the keys inside. In 13 cases, it was not immediately clear whether the keys were with the vehicles. That means that more than half of the vehicles stolen had the keys inside.
APD says they issued 5 warrants and made 6 pro-active arrests related to the stolen vehicles. They also recovered 5 guns, 369.7 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine and $4,228. They also recovered 4 vehicles and found 2 vehicles in impound.
Those arrested included Derris Bradford, 22; Kevin Freeman, 38; Bobby Miller, 55; and Anthony Thomas, 19.
Another arrest included Quentin Polk, who was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The following items were recovered from inside his vehicle: 126 grams of marijuana, $648 and 2 guns. He is facing charges of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, not wearing a seatbelt, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Three other men were arrested after an officer observed what he believed to be a drug deal. Those men were identified as Jarrell Hughley, Demarcus Thomas and Shanta Harris. Police recovered a 3 guns, 242 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4 grams of suspected powder cocaine, a pocket scale and $3,580.
