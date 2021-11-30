SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of South Fulton will have a new mayor, as the final unofficial results from Fulton County show incumbent mayor Bill Edwards losing his seat to challenger Khalid Kamau.
Kamau easily beat Edwards by taking 59 percent of the more than 11,000 votes cast in the race.
Kamau is currently a city councilman in South Fulton and, according to his website, is the country's first Black Lives Matter organizer to be elected to public office. Before joining South Fulton's city council, Kamau worked as a labor and community organizer. Kamau was born and raised in South Fulton.
Edwards was elected the city's first mayor back in 2017. From 2000 to 2014, he served as District 7 commissioner on the Fulton County Commission. He was that commission's vice chairman in 2003 and from 2008 through 2010, according to the city's website.
*All results are unofficial until they are certified by the county.
