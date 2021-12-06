ATLANTA (CBS46) — With more people taking trips to retail stores ahead of the holidays, Americans are seeing empty shelves because of the ongoing supply chain crisis.
COVID-19 continues to infect people around the world, causing labor shortages and global shipping delays.
And with the ripple effects making goods both harder to find and more expensive, toys are seeing an impact.
High tech pets are topping Christmas gift lists this year. But toy companies say the nationwide chip shortage could make it harder for shoppers to find toys like Moji, an electronic labradoodle pet that responds to voice commands.
Shipment delays could also slim the chances of LOL dolls being wrapped under many trees this holiday season.
Apple originally was expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models between its release date and the end of the year. But, the chip shortage continues to affect production, according to Bloomberg.
And retail experts said the Xbox X series and PlayStation 5 are both tough to come by for the same reason.
There's a 15% chance you won't find holiday cookies or crackers at your grocery store, according to a Consumer Brand Association report, meaning Santa will likely eat a lot of cookies made from scratch this year.
And those delays seem to be here to stay; at least for a little while. Experts say manufacturers will likely deal with product shortages for another six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.