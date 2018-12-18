Spalding County, GA (CBS46) The Walmart on North Expressway in Griffin served as a kind of North Pole Tuesday morning. Twenty-eight underserved kids got a reason to smile when they ran through the store picking out things they had on their Christmas lists.
“They met us here at about 7 o’clock to take the kids shopping and fill them up with some of their wishes,” said parent Kirby Goodrum.
Each child received a $100 gift certificate. With the money they could buy whatever their hearts desired.
“It is a blessing,” Goodrum said. “I think it’s a blessing for some of the kids that are unfortunate this season.”
The kids had a little help shopping, as Spalding County sheriff’s deputies were on hand, along with members of the Arch Angels of Spalding County, a nonprofit which supports military members.
“The Sheriff’s Department comes in, helps us out,” said Jimmy Kent with the Arch Angels. “They’re really great. They’ll escort the kids and they learn that hey these law enforcement people that you see in the cars, they’re not so scary.”
“We all love kids,” said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix. “We want to do this, and these kids might not have the opportunity to have a good Christmas if we didn’t do something for them, so we just feel like it’s the right thing to do.”
Chick-Fil-A was served and the gifts were all wrapped so the kids have something to open on Christmas day.
“I’m a mother of eight myself,” said Jacquita Manghau. “So anything, anything is helpful and I’m forever grateful for it.”
