Kids spread cheer during uncertain times

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- When all activities are postponed and life as we know it is cancelled, there’s a sense of loneliness giving most of us the Coronavirus blues.
But on Candler Street in Decatur, a group of girls is just what the doctor ordered. The 9 and 10-year-olds are out of school and ironically teaching us all a lesson.
“When I saw what they were doing I quickly made a sign and started doing it with them,” 10-year-old Sarah Larimore said.
Sarah joined her friends Addison and Annalise to lift the spirits of those passing by.
“We’re not focusing on the meaning of life and how we should be living it happy and smiling and having a good time instead of worrying about the little things that are always a part of our little lives, well not little lives, they’re always a part of our lives,” Larimore said.
It’s a message the community has embraced and so desperately needed.
“These are three little rock stars who are trying to make people happy and everyone that is going by is smiling, waving and feeling better,” Resident Danita Knight said.
Perhaps no one more touched by this gesture of goodwill than their parents.
“I think it’s wonderful that they’re thinking about others at this time,” Addison and Annalise's Mother Annie England said.
Always remember that no matter what we encounter in life, kindness will never be cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.