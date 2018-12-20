Three people were killed after a plane crashed in Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The Cessna Citation V jet left Runway 8 at Fulton County Airport and went down at 12:10 p.m. about 1.5 miles east of the airport, according to an FAA spokesperson.
The plane crashed at English Park, specifically at the intersection of Fulton Industrial and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, according to a tweet from the Atlanta Fire Department.
The plane crashed in a football field with damage spread over about 100 yards, according to an Atlanta fire spokesperson.
There was also damage to a nearby home, although no injuries were reported in the home.
Fulton County Airport is a smaller airport about 15 miles northwest of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.