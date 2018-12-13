SOUTH FULTON (CBS46) -- A person was killed after a fight broke out in an apartment complex in South Fulton.
The shooting occurred at the Orchard Springs Apartments.
Police say a fight broke out inside an apartment, which was followed by gunfire.
Three people were shot. One person was killed, while the two other individuals were taken to the hospital.
Police would not confirm whether or not they have suspects in custody.
