FORT STEWART, Ga (CBS46) -- 3 First Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were killed and 3 more were hospitalized when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were riding in was involved in an early morning training accident at Fort Stewart Sunday.
6 soldiers were involved, with 3 pronounced deceased on-site and 3 more evacuated to Winn Army Community Hospital where they are being treated and evaluated for their injuries.
“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Major General Tony Aguto, Commanding General of the 3rd Infantry Division. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of 3 Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to 3 more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."
The incident is currently under investigation.
Names of the soldiers involved will be released 24 hours after the next-of-kin-notification process.
