BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Four people were killed in a vehicle collision during a police pursuit Friday evening in Butts County.
Monroe County deputies were pursuing a suspect fleeing in a Malibu northbound I-75. At some point during the pursuit, deputies lost contact and Butts County deputies stepped in, meeting the suspect on GA-36 near High Falls Road.
Before deputies were able to make contact, the suspect crashed into a pickup truck. Two passengers in the truck, and two passengers in the suspect's vehicle were killed. However, the suspect remains alive.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting an ongoing investigation.
