HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Four people were killed in a deadly crash along I-75 in Henry County on Thursday.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the northbound lanes near the intersection with I-675.
Police tell CBS46 News that a tractor trailer carrying potatoes crashed into a smaller truck hauling pine straw.
That forced the smaller truck to rear end another tractor trailer, igniting a huge fire.
Four people inside the smaller truck were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released.
The conditions of the drivers of the tractor trailers is unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.