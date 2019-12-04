ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A deadly shooting shut down all lanes on I-285 South near the I-20 interchange Wednesday afternoon.
According to Atlanta Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a car on the shoulder of the expressway with a gunshot wound in the chest. Police said the victim was declared dead on the scene.
The shooter, who was allegedly in another car on the expressway, remained on the scene after the shooting and was put police custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.