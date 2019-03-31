ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A deadly officer involved shooting in Southwest Atlanta left one man dead after a chase.
An Atlanta Police Officer shot and killed him near Metropolitan Parkway and Connell Avenue on Sunday morning.
“I just heard three shots, the next thing you know, cops were in here,” said one neighbor, Jorge Flores, “The first shot, it was loud, it was really loud.”
Neighbors were awoken by the gunfire around 1 a.m.
“I came outside to see what was going on, and there were cops were all the way around,” Flores added.
Police say an officer patrolling the area was flagged down by someone who says they heard gunshots.
“He immediately spotted a suspect, he gave chase on foot, he chased that suspect into the woods,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier, with the Field Operations Division of the Atlanta Police Department, “At some point during the foot chase, the suspect produced a handgun, our officer fired, hit the suspect, and killed the suspect.”
A firearm was recovered from the suspect.
“The officer is okay, he was not injured, but as with any shooting, we contact GBI, so GBI can handle the investigation,” added Deputy Chief Glazier.
This is the 26th officer involved shooting that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate this year.
