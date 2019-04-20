ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) One person was killed and six others injured following an early morning crash on the Downtown Connector.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of a Dodge Challenger began heading the wrong way down Spring Street near 5th Avenue in Atlanta around 3:40 a.m., towards a state trooper.
The driver then allegedly made a U-turn and a chase ensued. The driver exited onto southbound I-75 and began driving at a high rate of speed, hitting two other vehicles, a Ford Expedition and a silver Nissan Altima.
The suspect, identified as 34 year-old Kahre Williams of Union City, then took off on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.
Some of the passengers in the Ford Explorer were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.
Juan Gispert, 64, of West Park, Fla., was taken to Grady Hospital where he later passed away. Angel Gispert, 25, of Hollywood, Fla., Kimberly Bennett, 49 and Maria Gispert (age undetermined) of West Park, Fla., were all injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Two people in the Nissan Altima sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police identified them as 58 year-old Lara Artis of Ellenwood and 59 year-old Charles Sibley of Atlanta.
The Georgia State Patrol says Williams was suspected of driving under the influence but he refused a blood test. Warrants have been obtained for blood draw, 2nd-degree murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of serious injury, felony fleeing and other traffic-related charges.
No troopers were injured during the incident.
Video of the immediate aftermath of the accident has been posted to YouTube. Due to the extremely graphic nature of the video, CBS46.com has chosen not to embed or link to the video in this story.
