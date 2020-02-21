ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Terrell Davis, better known among the hip hop community as Ralo, has mounted a new defense in his ongoing federal case, wherein he allegedly transported hundreds of pounds of high-grade marijuana.
Ralo has filed a motion via his lawyers for an independent expert to “view, test and examine, the alleged marijuana” seized from his private jet.
Thus far, the United States Attorney’s Office has not provided an exact date for this requested third-party examination.
The ongoing investigation alleged that Ralo ran a drug empire between 2017 and 2019, claiming he used his private jet to transport drugs which were then sold in an apartment complex he purportedly owns.
Ralo was arrested after landing at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport, at which time federal agents seized the plane and alleged drugs. Over $2 million in his assets were also frozen and seized by the US government after his arrest, including cars, jewelry, and properties.
Fellow Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the matter:
At a time where so many young White people and others are capitalizing off marijuana’s new legitimacy to see this brother sit and suffer is sickening. He is a real one and helped his community and now he is hostage of the state. 😒 https://t.co/eObEKc7FQp— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) February 21, 2020
Killer Mike contends that Ralo's work and contributions to his community outweigh charges based on what he considers antiquated drug laws comparable to early 20th century alcohol Prohibition.
Speaking on the profound impact run-ins with police over drug charges can have on a person, Killer Mike said, "every working class person who has had any kind of skirmish with marijuana, and that's from my friends who caught marijuana charges when they were younger to Ben of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, who got caught with marijuana as a kid and a cop let him go; he said his life would have been radically different if that cop would have arrested him."
This is still an ongoing federal investigation.
