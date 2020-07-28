ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was an emotional reunion for Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the couple was seen Monday night having an intense conversation upon Kim's arrival in Wyoming.
Kim appeared to be crying as she spoke with her husband face-to-face for the first time in weeks. A source tells PEOPLE Kim was "very emotional about everything and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye."
Rapper 50 Cent is apologizing to fellow recording artist Megan Thee Stallion for sharing an insensitive meme about the shooting that left the "Savage" rapper injured.
The rapper explained on social media that he initially didn't realize that Megan had actually been shot because the story sounded so crazy. He added in part, "I'm glad you're feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology."
Megan has addressed the incident that left her with gunshot wounds in both feet that required surgery.
During an Instagram Live she revealed the bullets missed bones and major tendons.
In other celebrity news, Beyonce's mother is using her influence to encourage Black and brown woment to vote.
With less than 100 days until election day, Tina Knowles-Lawson will be hosting a series of empowering Instagram Lives called 'Talks with Mama Tina.' She opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the importance of voting.
