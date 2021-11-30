PEACHTREE CITY, Ga (CBS46) — According to unofficial results released by the City of Peachtree City, Kim Learnard has won the city's mayoral runoff election.
Results show Learnard winning 53 percent of the vote over Eric Imker. The two were vying for the office being vacated by current mayor Vanessa Fleisch.
Learnard served eight years on Peachtree City's City Council from 2010-2017, according to her campaign website. She is currently the Director or Friends of LINC, Inc., which supports Newnan-Coweta's multi-use path system.
Imker is also a former Peachtree City councilmember, serving from 2010-2015. Before that, he served as the city's recreation commissioner. Imker is an engineer.
There was also a runoff for City Council Post 4 between Phil Crane and Frank Destadio. The city's unofficial results show Destadio winning that race with 54 percent of the vote.
*All results are unofficial until they are certified by the city.
For complete election results from races across the area, click here.
