COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County teacher at Kincaid Elementary has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.
The school will be closed for 14 days beginning March 12 to undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization process of the entire campus and buses.
No other Cobb School are closed at this time.
In a released statement, the school district said:
"The District has planned for this scenario, and the students at Kincaid will continue receiving digital classroom content from their teachers using a variety of digital platforms and tools.
Our staff is working to keep our facilities clean, and our schools are reminding students about best practices for staying healthy including practicing good hygiene. Navigating these next days and weeks will take a team effort, but we believe that our community is well-prepared."
Related Articles:
Floyd County Schools confirm COVID-19 case in employee
Fulton County: Teacher with COVID-19 had 'a lot of contact with students,staff'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.