ATLANTA (CBS46) — The King Center is kicking off events leading up to the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.
It's been a called A Day On, not A Day Off. But this year, the focus is on the passage of voting rights legislation.
"So many are weary, so many are disappointed, so many have voted and still are not seeing progress in the most pressing areas of their lives,” says Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and CEO of The King Center.
The daughter of the civil rights leader and CEO of the King Center, Dr. Bernice King, is making it clear that we need to shift our focus, making equity a priority.
There will be a series of MLK events across metro Atlanta leading up to Jan. 17, the official holiday.
Most of the events throughout the week will be virtual.
And on Saturday, which would have been her father's 93rd birthday, Dr. King will introduce her first children's book.
On Saturday night, the beloved Community Awards will honor otable figure, including gymnast Simone Biles and Nobel Prize winner activist Malala Yousafzai along with Usher's New Look Foundation.
On Monday, there will be a in-person rally and march through downtown Atlanta.
