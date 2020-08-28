ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A local business staple is teaming up with the Clean Cargo Project to help local students.
King of Pops is joining the cause to provide hygiene products to students in need. Creator of the Clean Cargo Project Johari Dozier began the mission when he discovered some students do not have access to the essentials, especially when they are not at school.
Together, they are facilitating several pop up hygiene drives across the city of Atlanta, where anyone can donate supplies.
