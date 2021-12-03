ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A big-time Hollywood tragedy has created a ripple effect for a small Atlanta neighborhood.
A movie production in Kirkwood recently reversed its stance on simulated gunfire after residents raised concerns. The decision was made weeks after an accidental shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Helyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set.
Kirkwood's Howard Street can see up to a dozen productions a year, but homeowner Ben Robinson sounded alarm bells when he heard about the most recent project.
“There was going to be simulated gunfire, and I was like in what world is that appropriate?” explained Robinson.
Robinson said noise and safety concerns caused his heart to sink after hearing simulated gunfire would be used in the Netflix production Boo! this week.
“I don’t know if we’re going to get bullets through the wall,” he said. “I mean the Alec Baldwin thing came to mind for me.”
A letter from Netflix Productions, LLC went out to residents in the neighborhood in late-November. Part of the notice read, “There will be ‘simulated gunfire’ for these nights. There will {be} absolutely NO live ammunition, and we will be following Netflix safety protocols to ensure complete safety of the crew, cast, and neighbors.”
However, Robinson raised his concerns to the neighborhood liaison.
“Please ask them not to do simulated gunfire. Put it in after post-production,” he said. “If they want to do that, I’m asking this be the last permit on this street.”
Robinson said one day after speaking out, a second nearly-identical notice was distributed to neighbors – with one major revision:
“There will no longer be simulated gunfire for this filming.”
Netflix did not explain to neighbors or CBS46 why it reversed its decision. But some folks who live on the street speculate the accidental shooting on a movie set involving Baldwin and Hutchins could have some influence.
“It may have made people more sensitive but I couldn’t say for sure,” said Steve Suna.
Netflix does not exercise a blanket ban on prop weapons, meaning every production can implement different policies.
But as filming wraps on the production on Howard, a fake gun and visual effects will be used instead of simulated gunfire.
Hundreds of other production houses and cinematographers across the country have vowed not to use functional firearms on sets. No word on if any other productions in Atlanta are making those changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.