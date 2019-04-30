ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Trash, overgrown weeds, and dog poop.
That’s what residents in one metro Atlanta neighborhood said they have to look at since their neighbor doesn’t take care of his property.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to those neighbors about their concerns and is getting results after the city didn’t respond to resident's complaints.
Residents in a Kirkwood neighborhood say they are sick and tired of walking past a lot that they refer to as an eyesore.
“This is the eyesore, we don’t know exactly who it belongs to. It has become a dump, there are tires, more often than not, there are several bags of dog poop that have accumulated, and it’s just a real bummer of an eyesore for sure a great neighborhood,” said neighbor Brigette Doss.
Doss and her neighbors live down the street from the abandoned lot on Clifford Avenue in Dekalb County.
“I’ve reached out to City Council, and I did hear back promptly, which is great, and it was more of where to go next, and my neighbor has also reached out, and we just haven’t gotten anywhere,” Doss added.
They say the lot has become a collection for trash and dog waste, overgrown weeds and plants.
“It’s puzzling, that’s why every day when I walk by it makes me mad,” Doss said.
They say it’s an eyesore for what is otherwise a growing, beautiful neighborhood.
“I’m not sure what to do, I would love help, and I’ll take the action, but I just don’t know what to do,” added Doss.
They kept calling the city of Atlanta’s 311, but got nowhere until CBS46 got involved. We bypassed the city and went directly to code enforcement with Atlanta police.
As of Tuesday, not only have they located the owner Direct Properties, LLC, but the owner has agreed to clean up the property starting tomorrow.
According to Atlanta Police Public Affairs Unit, the property was inspected in September 2018. A notice of violation letter was mailed to the property owner identified in Texas to address the overgrowth, trash and debris. Subsequently, a citation was prepared for service in Texas.
Police also determined the property was sold in October 2018 to Direct Properties, LLC.
They have applied for a demolition permit to remove the foundation located on the property.
Police said they spoke with the owners and they are expected to have a crew onsite tomorrow to remove the debris and the overgrowth.
“I don’t want to see it every day…there’s so much beauty when you walk around…flowers are blooming, trees are growing, houses are great, people are taking care of everything, and this is just gross,” said Doss.
