ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A quaint Kirkwood community says they’re gripped by a sinking feeling as a fracture down Bates Ave. SE has grown larger all week.
David Stone, a homeowner on the street, says he’s concerned for himself and his neighbors if a sinkhole opens up in front of his house.
“It’s been a nightmare,” Stone said. “Something underneath it that could give way, you could have cars passing by, people passing by walking dogs, you have no idea when or if it could happen.”
The neighborhood thinks a water main break earlier in the week is to blame. On October 17, crews fixed a gushing waterline, but those repairs may have caused more problems.
“I don’t know if it’s possible erosion or heavy trucks working on the street. It’s cracked, it’s extended, and dropped down another inch or two,” said Stone.
Stone said one of his neighbors on the street has a sinkhole in his backyard. He's concerned the area could be at risk for the depressions.
The sinking street is one of several problems these neighbors have encountered over the past few days. They say their biggest grievance is with the lack of communication from the city.
The cracks in communication started with the water main broke. Stone said he learned about the busted pipe – and that his water was temporarily turned off – when he approached crews already working on the problem.
“No text, no boil advisory, no ‘hey we’re gonna knock off your water,’” he said. “Throughout the day I’d have water off and on, neighbors were reporting discolored water. No notice, no nothing.”
The lack of communication extended through the week, as several neighbors reached out to Watershed Management and Atlanta 311.
“The fear is this is going to turn into a sinkhole,” said Stone. “A lot of these smaller side streets sometimes get neglected.”
Scarlett Leigh, another resident frustrated with the street, shared similar frustrations.
“I don’t know what else to do,” said Leigh. “What do you do? You’ve reached out to the city, to the people who know how to fix it. And you’re not hearing communication.”
It wasn’t until CBS46 reached out, Watershed Management responded. Within hours, the department said a crew was heading to Bates Ave. to evaluate the sinking street.
“On October 17, 2021, DWM crews repaired a watermain break on Bates Avenue. Temporary restoration of the street was completed at that time with final restoration to be completed in two to three weeks weather permitting. Crews will assess the temporary restoration to confirm the roadway is safe and secure,” said Scheree Rawles with the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.
As crews head to the scene, residents hope for a better solution.
“The water line is fixed but what they’ve done in return is just awful,” said Leigh. “I will help raise the funding to fix this street if that’s what it takes.
