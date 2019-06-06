DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For Kirkwood families and homeowners getting out and about in the community is an everyday occurrence.
“A lot of people that are out strolling with their pets, their animals, especially in the early mornings and evenings,” said a homeowner who's lived in the area since 1966.
That has become a dangerous proposition on a part of Ridgedale Road, thanks to a large hole in the sidewalk.
“The city came out to fix a leaking water main and dug the hole,” said the homeowner. “I don’t know why they didn’t fill it in.”
That was back in mid-March. Since then the 3-feet deep hole with jagged edges has been lying unattended, even with multiple calls to 311 from neighbors.
“Its fallen on deaf ears. I’ve just resigned myself to the fact that whenever I see people walking by I try to alert them,” said the longtime homeowner.
CBS46 reached out to the city to find out why the hole wasn’t filled-in in the first place, and why it is taking so long to fill-in the hole. The City Council’s Office and 311 both said the other department could only answer that, neither did.
With heavy rains forecast for the weekend and parts of the sidewalk around the hole already without support, the problem isn’t going to get any better.
“It’s very dangerous. Small kids they’ll walk right in that hole and they gonna be hurt,” said the homeowner.
Update: June 6
After CBS46 aired the story, a spokesperson from the Department of Water Shed Management sent the statement below, and a crew was at the hole assessing what needed to be done to fix the problem.
"After a repair, a work order is generated to schedule restoration of the worksite. Unfortunately, in this instance that did not happen. Department of Watershed Management crews will be onsite this evening to reassess the site and if possible complete restoration if no other repairs are needed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.