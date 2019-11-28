Kitchen fire burns through apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- At least four units at a Lithonia apartment complex were impacted by a kitchen fire Thursday afternoon.
According to fire crews, there were no injuries reported at the complex located on Tree View Drive.
At this time it is not known how many families have been displaced.
