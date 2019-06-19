LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters rushed to a kitchen fire at a home in LaGrange late Tuesday afternoon.
The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched a home on Hickory Terrace road around 8 p.m. where they discovered heavy smoke coming from a single-story home.
When crews entered the home, they found flames coming from the resident’s kitchen.
Fire officials believe the cause of the fire was an accident due to unattended cooking and officials say the fire caused an estimated $30,000 in structure damages.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
