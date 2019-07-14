JOHNS CREEK, Ga (CBS46) -- Police in Johns Creek got a call to check out a suspicious looking ladder sticking out of a manhole. It wasn't a homemade way into the sewer. It was a homemade way out.
When police were investigating, a man who lives in a nearby town home told officers a kitten had fallen into the storm drain and couldn't get out. He built the ladder for the kitten to climb out. He also put bowls of food and water out for the kitty.
The kitty did find its way out. The ladder-builder made a YouTube video of the kitten's ordeal. A neighbor saw it and adopted her.
