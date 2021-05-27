ATLANTA (CBS46) – A New York Knicks fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden after spitting on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young during Game 2 of Wednesday night's playoff game.
As you can see in the video below, the incident took place as Trae Young was standing near the sideline waiting to inbound the ball. It appears that a fan in the second row spit on Young.
Knicks fan courtside actually spit on Trae Young....— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2021
MSG fans are passionate but c'mon guys. pic.twitter.com/yaRmYuD7dM
The Knicks organization responded Thursday morning saying the team investigated incident and found the fan in question was not a season ticket holder and he has been "banned from the The Garden indefinitely." The organization also apologized to Young and the Hawks organization.
May 27, 2021
Young took to Twitter following the incident and appeared to take the whole thing in stride, even making light of the situation.
Keep ya mask on my boy😷😅#ThatsJustChildish— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 27, 2021
The Hawks lost to the Knicks Wednesday night, tying the series at 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.